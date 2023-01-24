WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir gets standing ovation at America’s Got Talent

Witness Reporter

The Ndlovu Youth Choir has once again made South Africans proud after their performance at America’s Got Talent’s all-stars spin-off show received a standing ovation from all three judges and the audience.

The group, from Limpopo, performed one of their original songs, ‘We Will Rise’, which is about the resilience of the human spirit.

The choir previously performed on the show in 2019 and made it to the top 10. The group has since gained fans from across the globe.

The latest version of the reality show features winners, finalists, fan favourites and others from previous seasons.

The group’s artistic director Ralf Schmitt said performing in the all-stars show was a major accomplishment for the music group.

Super fans now have to vote for the choir to go to the next round.

The winner of the talent competition will walk away with a cash prize of $500,000 – that’s about R8,591,175.