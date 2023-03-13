WATCH | Nehawu strike enters second week

Londiwe Xulu

Members of the National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) have vowed to intensify the strike as it enters its sixth day on Monday.

The union’s regional secretary Mazwi Ngubane said more government departments and Tvet colleges will be closed and the strike will continue until there’s a firm agreement between the Department of Health and the union.

Ngubane said there was no strike over the weekend because of negotiations between the union and the Minister of the Department of Public Service and Administration, Noxolo Kiviet.

ALSO READ | Nehawu strike: What’s the plan, MEC?

He said they had not heard anything about the meeting by Monday morning and will therefore continue with the strike.

“We know the situation is quite bad and patients are suffering at the hospitals but there’s nothing we can do. I also have a relative who’s at Northdale Hospital who was having a tough time inside but I also can’t do anything,” Ngubane said.

He added they were also aware of messages making rounds on social media about their members threatening workers. He condemned members who threatened other workers.

“We are also aware that some of these messages are not true so they continue calling us hooligans. We also heard there’s an instruction to arrest our union members and for two security companies in Pietermaritzburg to shoot at us. We will be looking closely into this,” Ngubane said.

Nehawu members protesting outside Greys Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, KZN

A member of the AET Security said union members tried to remove workers from inside Grey’s Hospital but were stopped by security officers and the police. He said after that incident, it was peaceful at both Greys and Northdale hospitals.

ALSO READ | Patients desperate for medical attention as Nehawu strike goes into day three

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane repeated her call to striking workers not to blockade facility gates and threaten those workers who want to work. Simelane also said health workers are prohibited to strike.

“Striking workers must not temper with other workers’ rights not to strike. Not all workers belong to their union, and those workers who are willing to work must not be intimidated and be blocked,” Simelane said.

*This is a developing story.