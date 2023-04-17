WATCH | NPA swoops on assets of Thoshan Panday

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The assets of Durban businessman Thoshan Panday, his ex-wife Privisha, a former provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mmamonnye Ngobeni and seven others have been seized on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset forfeiture unit (AFU) and the Investigating Directorate (ID) were granted a provisional restraint order of R165 million against them.

The bank accounts of all the parties were also frozen.

Execution of the court order by the curator appointed by the High Court took place on Monday morning in and around Durban.

NPA Investigating Directorate spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka said the NPA, with this court order which was granted in March, was hard at work attempting to take the profits out of crime.

Seboka said this restraint order was directly linked to the criminal case first enrolled by the ID, S v Madhoe and 8 others in the Durban Magistrates’ Court in October 2021, which has been transferred to the Durban High Court.

The restraint order has been granted in terms of Chapter 5 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998 (POCA) against property/assets of the nine (9) persons charged and persons or entities they gave gifts to.

The NPA said the alleged criminal syndicate was accused of acting in common purpose to deprive SAPS of an amount of over R47,3 million through acts of fraud, corruption, forgery, bribery, and money laundering before and during the 2010 FIFA Soccer World Cup (SWC).

Assets owned by Toshan Panday and ex-wife seized under the R165m restraining order. Video: Supplied.

“The order of over R165 million is the amount of the proceeds of unlawful activities received by the enterprise, and the individual parties in furtherance of the conspiracy and/or common purpose and/or the commissioning of the crimes,” said Seboka.

The states allegations

The state alleges that three former SAPS officials failed to follow the prescripts of the Public Finance Management Act, by amongst others, deliberately delaying applications for procurement authority from the National Office for accommodation for the 2010 Soccer World Cup and deliberately not following up on invitations they had sent to existing service providers (who charged reasonable rates); thereby causing the need to procure accommodation for SAPS members for the 2010 World Cup on an urgent basis and at inflated rates, a mere couple of days before the event was due to start.

Their intentional delay in procuring accommodation well in advance of the 2010 SWC, led to an urgent deviation from normal procurement processes which had to be processed in haste by the National Office. Panday is the sole member of Goldcoast Trading CC.

“Goldcoast was awarded orders for accommodation for police members deployed within the KZN province during times of unrest from October 2009, at inflated rates. Goldcoast was awarded 80% of the accommodation order for the 2010 SWC and charged SAPS rates which were much higher than other service providers,” said Seboka.

NPA

According to the NPA, Panday misrepresented that Goldcoast had secured block bookings in 2008 for the 2010 SWC, which was false.

Panday then had to place police members in venues, paid them a low rate and claimed inflated rates from SAPS.

“In addition, Goldcoast and four other entities associated with him through family member ownership, received orders approved by Colonel Navin Madhoe, former Section Head of Acquisition in Supply Chain Management (SCM) at the office of the provincial commissioner and Captain Ashwin Narainpershad, formerly of SCM KZN for miscellaneous goods required by SAPS members for the 2010 Soccer World Cup, through fraud including cover quoting and forgery,” said Seboka.

In the application to court, the NPA alleged that Panday was the mastermind of the criminal enterprise.