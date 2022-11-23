WATCH | Pietermaritzburg Makro re-opens after July 2021 unrest

Londiwe Xulu

Scores of people queued outside Marko in Camps Drift, Pietermaritzburg, for its official re-opening on Wednesday morning.

The first customer, Gottlieh Lupke, said he was at the gate by 4.30 am with his family waiting for the store to open once again.

ALSO READ | Makro rebuilds its stores after last year’s July unrest

Lupke said he has been watching the rebuilding closely from his workplace which is behind the store.

“It was a sad thing to watch the store burn down last year. We are ecstatic for it to be back because it’s the biggest store and I buy all my groceries there.

“We sat outside with the kids and our coffee early this morning and we couldn’t wait for the opening. Makro is like the main store for Pietermaritzburg and we are very happy to be inside it once again,” said Lupke.

Other customers said they were not only excited about the opening specials but they were happy to finally walk inside the store after months of anticipation.

Others travelled from Ixopo early in the morning to make it in time for the opening.

ALSO READ | Five more alleged July unrest instigators appear in court

Zama Ngcobo said she always did her monthly grocery shopping at Makro and since the unrest, she had to travel to Durban to other Makro stores.

“I’m really excited it finally opened. I didn’t do my monthly grocery shopping waiting for the opening and I’m glad I’ll be doing my Christmas shopping here,” said Ngcobo.

CEO of Massmart, Llewellyn Walters, said the store was like the Phoenix that rises from the ashes and it also represented coming back stronger.

“Our company has a big heart… and over the past months we managed to take care of our staff,” said Walters.

Makro has managed to keep their old staff members and hire additional staff.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Alleged July unrest instigator accused of delaying tactics

Staff members danced, sang and shouted ‘welcome’ to the customers at the opening.

The mayor of Msunduzi Municipality, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, said he knew the unrest broke the trust between the leadership and businesses but he was grateful that Makro came back to invest in Pietermaritzburg.