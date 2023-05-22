WATCH | Police probe Pavilion shopping centre jewellery store robbery

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Durban police are on the hunt for 10 men who stormed into a jewellery store in the Pavilion Shopping Centre and stole jewellery worth an undisclosed amount of money on Sunday.

According to the police, it is alleged that the men entered the store just before 6 pm and ordered the staff to the kitchen after showing them a gun.

“The suspects allegedly smashed the glass counter and shelves to gain access to the jewellery. Investigations are underway,” said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

The Pavilion centre’s general manager, Vicky Deppe confirmed that an armed robbery took place at the Centre.

The centre's security responded immediately to the scene and notified the South African Police Services (SAPS). We can confirm no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

“The Centre has been secured and the incident is now the subject of a police investigation,” said Deppe.

Police in Westville have opened a business robbery case.