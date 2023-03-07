WATCH | Protesters block entrances to at least four Pietermaritzburg hospitals

Nompilo Kunene

Motorists were on Tuesday morning advised to avoid the areas close to Grey’s Hospital, Edendale Hospital and Northdale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, as well as Umngeni Hospital in Howick due to an ongoing protest.

Protesters have blocked the entrance to Grey’s Hospital with broken bottles, and burning rubble and were also seen trying to block Town Bush Road.

AET Security’s spokesperson, Renee Veenstra, told The Witness that their members are at the Grey’s Hospital and Northdale Hospital scenes monitoring the situation.

She said they suspect that the protesters are disgruntled hospital employees, but this has not been confirmed.

Veenstra said the situation is intensifying on Town Bush Road as the protesters have started burning tyres. She advised motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

