WATCH | Roads leading to KZN’s Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park flooded

Guests travelling to Ezemvelo’s Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park have been advised to use alternative routes to reach their destination safely due to flooding in the area.

The Black iMfolozi bridge, Hluhluwe bridge and Amanzamnyama stream are all flooded.

All guests travelling to Ezemvelo’s Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park are advised to use the following alternative routes to reach their destination safely.

Those travelling to Hilltop Resort are advised to use the Memorial Gate. They must take the Maphumulo gravel road on the left before they reach the Amanzamnyama stream, as it is also flooded. They should turn into Sitezi Road, which will take them back to the tar roads.

Both Mpila Resort and Hilltop Resort are not accessible through the Nyalazi Gate, as both the Black Mfolozi bridge and the Hluhluwe bridge are flooded. Those going to Mpila are advised to use the Cengeni Gate, whilst those going to Hiltop must use the Memorial Gate.

To access the Cengeni gate from the Nyalazi gate, one must go to Hlabisa-Nongoma-Ulundi and drive to Cengeni Gate.