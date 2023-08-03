WATCH | Robbery at Pietermaritzburg restaurant

By Witness Reporter

A local eatery in the Pietermaritzburg CBD was allegedly robbed on Wednesday at midday.

Video footage provided to The Witness shows a white VW polo pull-up in Chief Albert Luthuli Street and three men walking out and entering the restaurant.

The footage also shows the men robbing four women who were seated inside the restaurant of their belongings. They then walked out.

The owners of the restaurant refused to comment.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala had not responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.