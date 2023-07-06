WATCH | Slow but lively start to KZN’s Cosatu strike

By Khethukuthula Xulu

It was a slow start to the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) industrial strike in Durban as only small crowds of workers had gathered by 10.30 am on Thursday.

The march from King Dinizulu Park through Dr. Pixley ka Seme Street to the City Hall was meant to start at 9 am.

The federation said memorandums will be handed over to the premier, the Reserve Bank, Eskom, eThekwini Municipality and Transnet.

Durban Metro police and SAPS were present to safeguard the marchers and intersections.

Metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu on Wednesday advised motorists to avoid Dr Pixley ka Seme Street, however due to the delays, roads were open and there were disruptions on the road.

Cosatu KZN provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize said the reasons for the delays were due to the fact some of the workers were coming from as far as Richards Bay and Newcastle.

“We have to wait for them, it would have been unfair for us to start without them.”

Reason for the industrial strike

Cosatu said more needed to be done to develop programmes that are aimed at cushioning workers.

We further encourage other federations and sister unions to encourage their members to join, as we always say, united we stand but divided we fall.

Mkhize said workers were fed up with the economy “that continues to serve the elites” when workers and poor people of this country continue to live in squalor.