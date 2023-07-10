WATCH | Snow excitement in South Africa

By Nompilo Kunene

Excited South Africans in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg took to social media on Monday morning to share their snow pictures and videos.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued warnings for extremely cold weather for Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

Saws confirmed that the last time it snowed in Gauteng was on August 7, 2012. Saws said it expects Gauteng to snow around every 10 years.

The weather office said a cold front caused a significant drop in temperatures over Gauteng on Monday.

Johannesburg residents wake up to snowfall

The maximum temperatures are expected to reach 13°C in the northern areas of Gauteng, with minimum temperatures recorded to have met the criteria for snowy conditions.

Snow was observed over areas in the south, such as Soweto, Alberton and Roodepoort.

Some of the areas that observed snow include the eastern areas of Gauteng, Heidelberg and parts of Vosloorus.

Saws said most of the snow that was observed on Monday morning was over Heidelberg.

“Light snowfall and sleet are still possible over the Highveld and the escarpment of Mpumalanga today, where expected temperatures for areas such as Dullstroom, Belfast, Roossenekal, Mariepskop, Mount Anderson and Ermelo will not exceed 6°C.”

The weather office said no major disruptions have been caused by any snowfall over the country at this stage.

The public and small stock farmers have been advised that the very cold, wet and windy conditions may pose a risk to livestock, vulnerable crops and plants. Severe frost is expected overnight as well as on Wednesday morning.

The public is also warned to keep warm during these cold conditions.

Snow in KZN

Meanwhile, snow continued to fall in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

The snow started falling in the mountainous areas of the Drakensburg since Sunday afternoon, as well as in Impendle and Underberg. There were also reports of snowfall in the Nottingham Road area.

Motorists in KZN have also been warned of black ice on the roads and have been cautioned to drive carefully.