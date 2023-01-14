WATCH | South Africans coming up with creative ways to save money

Nompilo Kunene

It seems saving money has made it onto the New Year’s resolutions lists of many South Africans this year.

As a way to cope in these tough economic times, people are coming up with creative and innovative ways to save.

Some of these include using two-litre bottles to save up their coins, joining money and food stokvels, and stockpiling on grocery specials.

Mfundo Mlambo, a Durban student, took to TikTok to share how he managed to save nearly R25 000 in 11 months.

Mlambo is a civil engineering student at Mangosuthu University of Technology, but is currently doing his in-service training.

He is also a self-employed street and event photographer.

Mlambo said the idea to start saving came to him in December 2021, when he and some of his photographer colleagues decided to start a stokvel of saving R50 a day for the whole of 2022.

He said their plan failed before it even started, so he decided to start saving all his photography earnings in a large money tin and lived off his in-service training stipend.

“Saving just makes sense for me because I don’t make a lot of money from photography and I get a small stipend from my in-service training. I have to save to achieve what I want, and I have to do it at my own pace,” he said.

By the end of November, Mlambo said he couldn’t believe that he had saved just over R24 000. He used that money to open a photography studio, and has started saving again.

He advised those who are new to saving not to fixate on their accumulating savings.

Once your money starts accumulating, forget about that money; treat that saving as if it doesn’t exist, and don’t focus too much on keeping tabs on the amount that you’ve saved because you’ll be tempted to use it. Also have a purpose for your savings

Mlambo’s video, where he shows people how much money he was able to save, now has over 2,2 million views on TikTok.

A Pietermaritzburg-based financial advisor, Louis Hough, said before setting up a savings plan, people should have objectives for their savings.

He advised those who want to start saving but have no idea how to go about it, to use the 50/30/20 basic savings strategy.

He explained that out of your total income after tax, 50% should be spent on needs, 30% toward your wants, and 20% should go towards savings.

“With the help of this easy principle, you will not only fulfill your financial goals on time, but you will also establish a sound budget for the year 2023,” he said.

Here are some quick and easy financial tips from FNB: