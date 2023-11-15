WATCH | Thieves steal Springbok jerseys, whiskey, laptops at SA Rugby offices

By Witness Reporter

Police in the Western Cape have initiated a search for criminals believed to be responsible for a break-in at the South African Rugby Union head offices in Cape Town.

The two culprits, captured on surveillance cameras, were seen wearing formal clothes and gloves during the incident.

Police spokesperson Captain F.C. van Wyk said the criminals broke into the first company and stole five autographed Springbok jerseys, a quantity of whisky, and eight laptops.

Van Wyk said the suspects then targeted a second company in the same building, making off with a total of 60 laptops.

He said Parow police have recorded two cases of business burglary following two separate incidents on Wednesday around 8pm at businesses located in Uys Krige, Plattekloof, Parow.

“According to reports on the mentioned date and time, two well-dressed males entered the business park and drove in a white Toyota Corolla to the offices of the business premises, which is the last building in the business park. Thereafter, they left the building and drove away.”

Van Wyk appealed to anyone who witnessed this incident or who can shed light on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the police.

A spokesperson for SA Rugby told Netwerk24, that all the trophies stored in the offices are safe.