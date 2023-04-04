WATCH | Thunderstorm causes damage in Empangeni

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall and wind left one person dead and two injured in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon.

ALSO READ | House built by prisoners handed over to flood victim

The storm caused structural damage, trees fell down resulting in road closures and families were displaced as a result of their houses being damaged.

uMhlathuze Municipality spokesperson

According to uMhlathuze Municipality spokesperson Bongani Gina, structures affected include households in different wards, municipal buildings such the civic centre and fire station in Empangeni, the Richards Bay Airport, private businesses and hospitals.

Many roads are currently closed or rather affected in Empangeni and Ngwelezane as a result of trees that fell on the road. Disaster response teams are on the ground cutting and removing trees.

“It bears noting that because of a number of trees that fell, teams may not cover all areas at once, so drivers are encouraged to drive with caution and be alert,” said Gina.