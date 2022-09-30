Watch | Thuso Mbedu visits former high school in Pietermaritzburg

Nosipho Gumede

Pietermaritzburg’s born star Thuso Mbedu visited her hometown, to celebrate her highly anticipated new movie, ‘The Woman King’ which premiered on Friday.

As part of her tour, Mbedu visited her old high school, Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High, also known as GHS, where she was jovially welcomed by learners and teachers.

The Woman King stars John Boyega and Thuso Mbedu visited Mbedu’s old high school, Pietermaritzburg Girls’ high school.

Photo: Londiwe Xulu

Mbedu’s old school principal Valerie Fowler said Mbedu is a wonderful example of someone who is building the next generation and a strong confident young woman.

“ I taught her English and coached her for sport but I also got to know her personally and what I see today is a wonderful person who has become a celebrity in our lives, but she is still the same Thuso who we knew.

“And if every single one of you can follow this amazing example, it doesn’t matter which platform you stand on, you can be proud that you are the person that the world needs to look up to.”

Thuso Mbedu visits former high school in Pietermaritzburg

Fowler added that she was in awe of Mbedu, saying that as a teacher, all they want is the very best for those they teach and Mbedu was the perfect example.

Mbedu, who matriculated from GHS in 2009 said it felt so good to be back home and that seeing all the learners in their uniform reminded her of her school days.

Mbedu reminisces on school days

“I was thinking about my time here back in the day and I want to tell you that you are in an amazing school. This school has groomed many and I am not the only one who has made it big. Some of my classmates are also doing amazing things in other fields,” said Mbedu.

She encouraged the pupils to work hard, saying that they should always be the best version of themselves that they can be no matter what career path they choose.

“At the end of the day it’s about making yourself proud and having a positive impact on the lives of the people around you. You are the solution to whatever problems you might encounter in future,” said Mbedu.