WATCH | Truck spills molasses on N3

By Akheel Sewsunker

The N3 near Lynnfield Park, northbound, has been partially cleared after a truck lost control and crashed, spilling molasses over one kilometer.

According to Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson, Sindi KaNgidi Msimang, there were no serious injuries.

The incident took place on the N3 northbound, between Lynnfield Park and Umlaas Road. The truck was carrying molasses and there was a bit of a spillage.

She added that the N3 at Lynnfield Park will remain closed.

“The road at Lynnfield Park will remain closed because they are reinstalling the concrete barriers that were moved in the accident,” she said.

Mi7 were also on scene and managed to remove a person from the wreckage.