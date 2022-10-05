WATCH | Two men driving Cogta vehicle caught dumping at illegal dumping site

Londiwe Xulu

Two people in a Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) vehicle were caught illegally dumping near an illegal dumping site on Old Howick Road on Wednesday morning.

A video posted on Msunduzi Municipality’s Facebook page shows two men offloading what looked like building materials near an illegal dumping site that clearly had a ‘No Dumping’ sign.

The person who took the video said he was driving past when he noticed these two illegally dumping on the side of the road.

“It’s ridiculous that they were using a government vehicle to dump in an illegal area, and during working hours. It’s so frustrating to see so much lawlessness in Pietermaritzburg and it’s more frustrating seeing it being done by government workers,” said the person who took the video and pictures.

Msunduzi Municipality has been posting videos and pictures of those found dumping illegally on municipal properties as part of its name and shame drive.

*This is a developing story.