WATCH | Two more trucks set alight in Empangeni, KZN

Two trucks were set alight late on Monday night as they were waiting in a queue along the N2 in Empangeni, northern KZN.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said it is alleged that a group of armed men attacked the drivers of the two trucks and robbed them of their belongings.

“The men were then forced out of the trucks before the trucks were set alight.

“Police at Empangeni are investigating a case of armed robbery, malicious damage to property and attempted murder,” said Naicker.

He said the incident happened on Monday at 10 pm.

Other truck attacks

On Sunday morning six trucks were torched on the N3 at Van Reenen Pass in KwaZulu-Natal.

Just hours after the six trucks were set alight on the N3, another five trucks were torched under similar circumstances in Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga’s police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy said the five trucks were set alight on Sunday evening at Waterval Boven.

“We don’t know the motive for the incident. The information at our disposal is that two vehicles, a Toyota Hilux bakkie and a sedan, stopped the trucks just before the Waterval Boven tunnel and set them alight without telling the drivers the motive.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the torching of trucks at the weekend.

Speaking to the media in Boksburg on Monday, Ramaphosa said, “I am concerned about these activities that take place which is like economic sabotage because burning trucks on the main artery of our country, in terms of the economy, is concerning.”

“Of course, the police will follow up on that those behind this. We are going to ensure we go after those people who torched those trucks because it is not acceptable,” said Ramaphosa.