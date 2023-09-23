WATCH | Umkhosi weLembe celebration delayed

By Chris Ndaliso

Zulu warriors have started arriving for the Umkhosi weLembe celebrations at the Stanger High School Sports Grounds on Saturday.

The event was supposed to have started at 10 am but by midday, Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the provincial political and administrative heads had not arrived.

By 1 pm, only police vehicles could be seen at the venue with people starting to trickle in. Chairs in the area reserved for dignitaries just behind the stage were empty.

At this stage, it was not clear when the King, izinduna, and political and administrative heads would finally make their grand entrance.

In a statement dated September 19, the provincial government in collaboration with the KZN royal household said they were ready to host “thousands of amabutho” and community during the ceremony.

There was also speculation that King Misuzulu could also announce the new Zulu prime minister.

This speculation was however dismissed by Prince Simphiwe Zulu.

“It’s not a matter of the announcement being a possibility. It is not gonna happen, not today. The King will not announce the new Prime Minister,” said Zulu.