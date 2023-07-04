WATCH | VIP protection unit’s brutal assault widely condemned

By Nompilo Kunene

The viral video of members belonging to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection unit, allegedly assaulting three people on the N1 near Woodmead in Johannesburg, has left South Africans shocked.

The video, captured by another motorist, was shared on different social networks on Monday afternoon.

The video shows a group of men, who have been confirmed to be members of the South African Police Services (SAPSs), armed with high-calibre weapons assaulting the occupants of a blue VW Polo along the freeway.

The gun-wielding VIP protection officers are seen dragging the people out of the car before brutally attacking them. The three people are seen being kicked and stomped on by the members.

Make these thugs famous! Allegedly cops of VIP protection unit. This is an atrocity. This is what happens when the police is used as an iron fist for the state. Apparently in Johannesburg today. What will happen to them @SAPoliceService? Whatever happened to serve and protect?! pic.twitter.com/mkImtSNpmw— Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) July 3, 2023

The Witness has established that the Volkswagen which the victims were travelling in belongs to a 31-year-old man from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ | DA refers police VIP protection vicious assault on motorist to IPID [VIDEO]

The motive of the apparent attack remains unclear.

Police confirmed the men pictured assaulting the citizens were police officers and the incident was condemned by the national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

Mashatile’s spokesperson, Vukani Mde, confirmed that VIP protection unit members are part of his security team.

In a statement, Mde said the incident occurred at the weekend.

“I think the only thing that can be said for certain is what General [Fannie] Masemola has said, and how he condemns it. Obviously, we endorse those sentiments.”

ALSO READ | WATCH | Ambulance hijacker leads police, traffic cops on wild N3 chase

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe on Tuesday morning confirmed that the police have traced the victims of the alleged assault.

The process to obtain their statements continues as part of the probe. The police officers involved have also been identified and will be subjected to internal processes. Management of the SAPS views this as serious and will get to the bottom of this incident.

Commenting on the matter, the DA said it has referred the matter to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Frikkie Kruger, from the Ladysmith Community Forum, said they have been in contact with the local victim’s family to offer to help them raise funds for legal representation should there be a need.

“The forum gets involved in local affairs of Ladysmith and we were very shocked about the incident and that it actually has links back to Ladysmith.

“Obviously, we don’t choose sides, but we just want to make sure that the family has resources available to them.”

ALSO READ | Fake police officers ‘raid’ woman’s home

Kruger said they have been in contact with only one family but said the offer is open to all the victims who were attacked.

He said they were still waiting for a go-ahead from the family before calling for donations.