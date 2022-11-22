WATCH | Wage dispute protest at Grey’s Hospital, Pietermaritzburg

Chris Ndaliso

Services were disrupted at Grey’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday morning over a wage dispute.

The main entrance of the facility was blocked, with nurses, and other hospital staff members affiliated to four unions protesting at the gate.

The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) said a tougher stance needs to be taken for the employer to take employee’s demands seriously.

Grey’s Hospital staff members protest

Union secretary at the hospital, Sane Mwelase, said the strike action affected the hospital’s operations, but it had to happen.

“The employer is taking us for granted and this is the only way that we have to get our grievances attended to.

“We demanded a 10% increase and surprisingly, while we are still expecting more talks, the government implements a 3% increase. This has shown us that we are taken for granted. We will be joining our colleagues in Durban but we wanted to shake things up here first,” said Mwelase.

Cosatu and its affiliates will be marching from Inkosi Dinuzulu Park to the Marine Building to hand over a memo of grievances to the provincial government.

