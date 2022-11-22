News

News

Chris Ndaliso
Senior journalist
1 minute read
22 Nov 2022
09:14

WATCH | Wage dispute protest at Grey’s Hospital, Pietermaritzburg

Chris Ndaliso

Unions say they demanded a 10% increase and were shocked when the government implemented a 3% increase.

greys protest
Protesting nurses and other staff members blocked the entrance to the hospital on Tuesday morning. Photo: Chris Ndaliso

Services were disrupted at Grey’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday morning over a wage dispute.

The main entrance of the facility was blocked, with nurses, and other hospital staff members affiliated to four unions protesting at the gate.

The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) said a tougher stance needs to be taken for the employer to take employee’s demands seriously.

Grey’s Hospital staff members protest

Union secretary at the hospital, Sane Mwelase, said the strike action affected the hospital’s operations, but it had to happen.

ALSO READ | Cosatu to march in Durban to demand pay increases

“The employer is taking us for granted and this is the only way that we have to get our grievances attended to.

READ MORE
Theft of SUVs on the rise in Pietermaritzburg

“We demanded a 10% increase and surprisingly, while we are still expecting more talks, the government implements a 3% increase. This has shown us that we are taken for granted. We will be joining our colleagues in Durban but we wanted to shake things up here first,” said Mwelase.

Cosatu and its affiliates will be marching from Inkosi Dinuzulu Park to the Marine Building to hand over a memo of grievances to the provincial government.

Nehawu members protest

Read more on these topics