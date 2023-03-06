WATCH | Zandile Gumede supporters hoping for a speedy trial

Khethukuthula Xulu

Supporters of former eThekwini Municipality mayor Zandile Gumede say they are hoping for a speedy trial as the case was putting a toll on Gumede.

Speaking outside the Durban High Court on Monday, spokesperson for Gumede’s supporters, Ntando Khuzwayo, said the delays have negatively impacted Gumede and the other accused, most of whom are in the political realm.

Khuzwayo said people’s careers have been put on hold.

The court case resumed on Monday.

The trial began in August last year where the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Gumede and her alleged accomplices face several charges, including conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, fraud, money laundering, racketeering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and contravention of the Municipal Systems Act; amounting to over R300 million.