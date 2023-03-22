WATCH | Zuma vs Downer case resumes in Pietermaritzburg

Clive Ndou

The case between former president Jacob Zuma and State Advocate Billy Downer was on Wednesday Mornig due resume at the Pietermaritzburg high court.

Zuma, who in September initiated private prosecution processes against Downer after accusing him of leaking his medical report to News24 journalist Karyn Maughan, wants both Downer and Maughan prosecuted for the alleged offence.

However, Downer- who is the lead prosecutor in Zuma’s arms deal corruption case, and Maugan -lodged an application to have the former president’s private prosecution case quashed.

Journalists and Sanef members picket outside Pietermaritzburg high court. Photo: Akheel Sewsunker.

Downer’s lawyers say Zuma’s case is weak

On Monday the lawyers of Downer, Maughan and those of NGOs supporting the two, told a full bench of judges that Zuma’s case was weak.

The medical report which Zuma alleges Downer leaked, was a public document which contained no confidential information.

Karyn Maughan greets Journalists and Sanef members outside the Pietermaritzburg high court. Video: Akheel Sewsunker.

Downer’s lawyers told the court that Zuma resolved to charge the lawyer despite the fact that it was not the State Advocate who sent the document to Maughan.

Picket outside court

Shortly before the start of Wednesday’s court proceedings, a group of journalists picketed outside the court in solidarity with Maughan.

The journalists, who are affiliated to the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) are opposed to Zuma’s decision to privately prosecute Maughan.

According to Sanef Maughan was simply doing her work and as such, should not be prosecuted.