Water activists aim to draw attention to river pollution

KwaZulu-Natal water activists hope that using facts such as test results to shine a spotlight on the dire state of eThekwini rivers will put pressure on national government to act.

Non-profit organisation, Adopt-a-River and WaterCAN, a water-focused initiative driven by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), have come together and have committed to undertake a series of bacterial and chemical tests along the Umbilo River, a highly polluted river that requires urgent intervention.

E.coli levels 10 times higher

The organisations say E.coli tests undertaken by Talbot Laboratories revealed that the E.coli levels downstream from the Umbilo wastewater treatment works, situated near Pinetown, were 10 times higher than upstream from the treatment works.

The upstream E.coli count was 5 810/100ml while it measured at 61 310/100ml downstream from the treatment works. A water body is deemed critical and dangerous to human health if the E.coli level is in excess of 400/100ml.

These are from water samples evaluated earlier this month.

The organisations added that near the Blue Lagoon on the Umgeni River, the E.coli count was a massive 10 810 000/100ml, while the Umdloti River’s reading was 2 987/100ml.

The city’s central beaches, most of which were declared safe by authorities, are in close proximity to the Umgeni River.

E.coli readings for beaches could change for the worst

According to the water activists, this means that these popular swimming beaches’ E.coli readings could easily change for the worse, depending on sea currents.

WaterCAN’s KZN representative, Jonathan Erasmus, said the results on their own were troubling.

If we take a wider view of the critical state of the city’s river systems and in the context of eThekwini Metropolitan’s continual failures to take the sewage crisis seriously, we are presented with an extremely worrying picture indicating that the city’s residents will be facing this problem for months, if not years, to come.

The Umbilo River flowed through various residential, industrial and nature reserve areas including Gillitts and most parts of Pinetown, and eventually into the ocean through the port of Durban.

Erasmus said communities and businesses along the river have complained for years about the increased levels of pollution and sewage.

Adopt-a-River join forces with WaterCAN and Talbot Laboratories

Janet Simpkins of Adopt-a-River said they were joining forces with WaterCAN and Talbot Laboratories to keep the public and, specifically, the community along the embattled Umbilo River informed.

WaterCAN used its own quality tests and the results mirrored the Talbot results and also found high traces of coliform, which indicates elevated levels of animal waste and decomposed plant matter, as well as several chemical parameters which found prominent levels of phosphates, normally found in fertilisers.

Coliform bacteria are organisms that are present in the environment and in the faeces of all warm-blooded animals and humans.

By shining the spotlight on the crisis with facts like test results, we hope to continue the pressure and, together, raise awareness to national government that intervention at infrastructure level is long overdue and critical.

Despite numerous attempts made by The Witness, eThekwini Municipality did not comment on the high and critical levels of E.coli found in Durban rivers recently.

However, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda told The Witness recently that the city was working towards fixing water and sanitation infrastructure, including wastewater treatment works in the metro.

He also revealed that approximately R109 billion was required to completely fix the water and sanitation infrastructure problems in the city.