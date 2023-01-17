News

News

Khethukuthula Xulu
1 minute read
17 Jan 2023
14:09

Water interruptions for parts of eThekwini

Khethukuthula Xulu

The City said it is aware of the interruption of water supply in some of its southern parts, including uMlazi, Folweni and Nsimbini.

During the four-day shutdown, eThekwini Municipality said there will be a reduced inflow to the western areas.

The eThekwini Municipality has urged residents to use water sparingly during the hot weather, as some areas are currently experiencing water interruptions across the city.

The City said it is aware of the interruption of water supply in some of its southern parts, including uMlazi, Folweni and Nsimbini.

ALSO READ | Aqueduct and reservoir supplying Durban back in service

“The City is currently building storage capacity in all affected reservoirs to ensure water distribution is equitable to all consumers.

“Our teams are also on the ground to search for possible water bursts and carry out repairs where necessary,” said eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

The municipality said water tankers were being dispatched to affected areas.

READ MORE
Alleged cop killer gunned down during police shootout

Affected areas are: uMlazi sections C, F, G, H, J, K, L, M, N, P, Q, W, AA, BB and CC; Nsimbini, Folweni, Golokodo and Malukazi.

The municipality apologised for inconvenience caused.

Read more on these topics