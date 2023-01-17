Water interruptions for parts of eThekwini

Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality has urged residents to use water sparingly during the hot weather, as some areas are currently experiencing water interruptions across the city.

The City said it is aware of the interruption of water supply in some of its southern parts, including uMlazi, Folweni and Nsimbini.

ALSO READ | Aqueduct and reservoir supplying Durban back in service

“The City is currently building storage capacity in all affected reservoirs to ensure water distribution is equitable to all consumers.

“Our teams are also on the ground to search for possible water bursts and carry out repairs where necessary,” said eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

The municipality said water tankers were being dispatched to affected areas.

Affected areas are: uMlazi sections C, F, G, H, J, K, L, M, N, P, Q, W, AA, BB and CC; Nsimbini, Folweni, Golokodo and Malukazi.

The municipality apologised for inconvenience caused.