Water shortages threaten KZN

By Chris Ndaliso

Large parts of KwaZulu-Natal are at risk of water shortages and possible restrictions according to a report presented to the city by uMngeni-uThukela Water (UUW) (formerly Umgeni Water).

The utility has now urged affected municipalities to implement urgent measures to conserve water, especially by curbing losses attributed to water leaks.

According to a report presented to Msunduzi, the Umngeni catchment system which supplies large parts of Pietermaritzburg and Durban, is under pressure due to growing demand that’s already exceeding the assured supply threshold.

Climate change and lower predicted rainfall levels will exacerbate the situation in years to come.

The report says:

To balance the water needs in the area, the city should employ a strategy that identifies, prioritises, and confirms the essential interventions necessary to meet the water requirements for the next 25 years.

However, it is not just the water utility that is concerned.

The National Department of Water and Sanitation has also weighed in on the gravity of the situation and has written to Msunduzi Municipality about the water deficit and its implications for the region.

In a letter addressed to city manager Lulamile Mapholoba, attached to the UUW report, the national department cautions that the “concern about the availability of sufficient water in the Umngeni system was valid and serious”.

In order to understand the current and future water security [issues] in the Umngeni system the department commissioned the reconciliation strategy for the KZN Coastal Metropolitan Area water supply system. The Umkhomazi water project is the next viable long-term scheme to augment the Umngeni system. The scheme will transfer water from the uMkomazi River.

“The raw water component of the project entails the construction of the uMkomazi Dam on the uMkomazi River, a 32 km long, 3,5 m diameter pressure tunnel and pipeline to a new water treatment works. This project is scheduled to be completed in 2032. Short-term water saving initiatives are essential to reduce the water deficit in the system until then, and to reduce the need for restrictions,” reads the letter sent to the city manager in June.

According to the water authority, the recent above-average rainfall and floods have kept the major supply dams full which has led to a false sense of security regarding the water supply situation.

The city is now required to submit a detailed water loss reduction plan and water experts have offered to meet with political and administrative leadership to outline the extent of the crisis and to provide technical support to help the municipality develop interventions to reduce consumption and water losses associated with poorly maintained infrastructure and in some cases theft of water.

UUW spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo confirmed that (water) demands on their system have increased well beyond those that were forecast in the past five years.

He said the total supply of water to the water service authorities (WSA) within the Umngeni System has increased beyond the licensed abstraction amount.

As a result, UUW has been issued with a notice of non-compliance and an instruction to provide a plan to reduce supply back to the licensed figures. This plan has been provided to DWS and it shows that supply will be decreased by just more than eight percent over the next twelve months.

Maphumulo emphasised that one of the key causes of the water supply-demand deficit was water loss rather than actual water used at a consumer level and that municipalities were now required to table plans to curb these losses.

If these plans are not properly implemented, he said, then the utility will consider restrictions.

“It must be noted that there are no other alternative sources of water at this stage and increases in demand in the future will have to be balanced against savings in water loss up until the next bulk water project (augmentation scheme) is developed. This will be the uMkhomazi Water Project which is currently scheduled for completion in 2032,” he said, adding that water losses in the system account for about 50% of the total supplied water volume.

Duzi uMngeni Conservation Trust (Duct) chairperson Dave Still said more dams would have to be built to accommodate the increasing population growth.

Given the way our cities have grown over the last 100 years and will continue to grow in the future, dams have to be built on some rivers to provide water for those cities. However, dams are very expensive, and their environmental cost is high. It is a shame that we have to keep building new dams when so much of the water that is taken from our existing dams is lost and wasted. Until water, both in taps and in rivers, is treated with care and respect, we will never have water security.

Msunduzi responds

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba said Msunduzi Water Services Authority (WSA) was well aware of the water deficit in the Umngeni system and for some time now has been preparing for the department’s directive to insist on a reduction in the daily water consumption in the Msunduzi area.

“The 2016/2018 drought taught us that we cannot rely upon the public to cut back on water usage especially considering that there are so many residents who don’t actually pay for the water that they consume, and hence are unaware of the need to use water more sparingly when there is a need to conserve water.

“So Msunduzi has embarked on a ‘supply side management’ technique to manage water usage. By that we aim to reduce water losses in the system through various tactics such as pressure management in the network, the identification of leaks and bursts in the system, and we are even going to identify areas where we will be repairing leaks within properties in areas where residents cannot afford to fix these leaks themselves.

He said they also intended to switch off water to all school premises during the holidays.

“That’s when no water should be consumed since many schools in our peri-urban and rural areas have large leaks that go unrepaired due to financial constraints.

“The council was presented with a comprehensive strategy to combat water losses and the financial resources that would be required to tackle this waste of the precious water resources in the Umngeni catchment,” said Mapholoba.

He said that uMngeni-uThukela Water has determined that each WSA has to drop its consumption by about 8,4%, and Msunduzi WSA has to drop its consumption from 217 ml/day to 197 ml/day within the next 12 months.

It intends, Mapholoba said, to use part of the savings achieved on its bulk purchases vote (the budgeted sum allocated to buy water from UUW) to self-fund this initiative.