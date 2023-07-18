Water tanker hijacked in Willowfontein

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The hijacking of a water tanker in Willowfontein has left residents worried about the provision of water to the water-deprived area if this criminal activity continues.

It is alleged that the driver of a water tanker, contracted to Msunduzi Municipality, was supplying water to the Soweto area in Willowfontein, near the graveyard, when four suspects travelling in a car flagged him down on Friday, at around 1 pm.

Without any hesitation, he stopped, thinking that they also wanted water as there is a water crisis in the area.

The suspects allegedly took out firearms and tied up the 46-year-old driver and his assistant and loaded them inside their car.

One of the suspects then jumped into the truck. It is further alleged that they were taken to Thornville, where they were assaulted with firearms and dumped there.

According to a source from the area, who asked to remain unnamed, the incident has shocked the community.

It’s nerve-racking to hear of such an incident. We don’t know how the community is going to receive water now. Since this incident people have not been supplied water. I spoke to him about going to supply water in Soweto; in less than 30 minutes I saw the truck leaving. I gave him a call and asked where he is heading to, as I had sent him to Soweto.

“He said he is coming back, not knowing that I was speaking to the criminals. I received a call from Phupha residents alerting me that the driver has been assaulted by criminals,” said the shocked resident.

Msunduzi Municipality deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize said the water tanker, which belongs to one of their service providers, hasn’t been found yet.

“This incident has not only affected residents but also the municipality as it is doing its outmost best to supply residents with water. The supply of water using a water tanker is a temporary solution to the water crisis in that area,” said Mkhize.

We hope that the police will find these criminals, as well as the water tanker. We also appeal to the community to be vigilant. It there’s a good working relationship with the community, they would have been able to identify the criminal and stop him. Working together, we will end crime.

Msunduzi Municipality ward 14 councillor Sibusiso Mkhize said it is the first time they had encountered such a problem in this area.

“This area has been without water since new homes were recently built. People are now going to suffer for water. Drivers will also be scared to come into this area as they will fear for their lives.”

“The worst part is that they robbed [the driver] before fleeing with a water tanker. Who will want to go to the area where there’s so much cruelty? From the look of things, the people who did this are not from the area.

“These people came with their own intentions to paint a bad name for our area.

“It will help if drivers can be accompanied by police to ensure that they are safe,” Mkhize added.

Police spokesperson sergeant Sifiso Gwala said a carjacking case has been opened for investigation and no one has been arrested yet.

The police will ensure that they investigate this matter and find the perpetrators. We will conduct operations to deal with such crimes.

An employee from Ekene Investments, the company that contracts water tankers to the municipality, who also asked not to be named, said they haven’t heard any news about the truck being found.

The employee said they will continue to offer their services to this area.