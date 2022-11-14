‘We are tired of empty promises,’ say flood victims stuck in Truro Hall

Lethiwe Makhanya

“We do not want to spend Christmas in this place.”

These are the words of a flood victim from Nkululeko Informal Settlement in Northdale who has been living in Truro Hall for over six months.

The 24 families living in the hall say they were promised that they would be out of the community hall by October 15, but nothing has happened and no one is telling them what is happening.

Flood victims living in ‘unbearable’ conditions

Nomusa Mvelase said the conditions they are living under are unbearable, especially for those who have children.

She said at the beginning of October, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube Ncube visited them and promised that they would be moved after a week.

We are tired of being lied to and given empty promises. We do not want to stay here anymore. The environment is not right and there is no privacy. We have been patient enough now, but we are tired … No one deserves to spend Christmas at a community hall. You are supposed to be happy with your family, not crowded with other families in one place

Fatima Sitshazi said they just want another place to stay where they will have privacy.

“I do not understand what is causing delays now because they came to us and promised that everything has been approved and we will move out from here weeks ago.

“This is painful. We have shared this hall long enough now. It is time that we get our own space. This will also help with the people that want to use the hall,” she said.

Sitshazi added that they no longer want promises, but action. Another person, who asked not to be named, said that no one enjoyed staying in the hall despite what some people thought.

She said she has been going back to Nkululeko Informal Settlement regularly to look for another site, but there was nothing available.

The residents say if it was up to them they would rather build houses themselves than continue staying in the hall.

Attempts to build temporary structures

Msunduzi Municipality Deputy Mayor Mxolisi Mkhize said back in May that there were an additional 16 families who had moved into the hall voluntarily.

He said one family has already been moved to Copesville by the MEC for Human Settlements because of their special needs.

“Last week we went there to do inspections to check if all those people that are living in the hall qualify to be there. We discovered that one family already has an RDP house in Taylors Halt and you cannot benefit twice. [They were eliminated],” he said.

The other 14 families that we are left with, we also found out that they have housing, it’s just that they were slightly damaged. We are meeting with Human Settlement so that these families can get materials and go back and upgrade their houses.

Mkhize said the municipality tried to build temporary structures for the other eight families on municipal land, but the councillor at the time stopped the project by mobilising the community.

“We are engaging with the community so that they allow that piece of land to be utilised by the municipality to build temporary structures so that they can be removed. There is also a project of building 183 permanent structures,” he said.