WEATHER WARNING | Disruptive rain in KZN

Witness Reporter

KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional affairs (Cogta) Sihle Zikalala has announced that the department placed disaster management teams on high alert following the weather warning.

According to a statement released by the department, they will be monitoring several areas that have been identified by the alert, as being at high risk because of the weather conditions.

“The following are the areas that are going to be impacted by the weather conditions: Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma – Indaka, Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Big Five Hlabisa – Hlabisa, Big Five Hlabisa – Hluhluwe, Dannhauser, Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma – Underberg, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Ethekwini, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele – Escourt, Inkosi Langalibalele – Sobabili, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mpofana Giants Castle, Mpofana – Mooi River, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, and Newcastle,” read the statement.

This comes after the South African Weather Services issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain in KZN.

According to SAWS weather forecaster Thandiwe Gumede, an upper air trough system is passing over the Western parts of KZN but it is expected to clear up tonight.

Gumede said the warning for disruptive rain might lead to localised flooding in formal/informal settlements and low-lying bridges.

In a statement released by the weather services, they added that difficult driving conditions can be expected on dirt roads and minor motor vehicle accidents due to poor visibility and slippery roads.

“Localised damage to mud-based houses and localised mudslides and soil erosion is possible,” read the statement.

They urged residents to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above the ankles.

“In rural areas, protect animals on a safe place on higher ground. In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level. Take caution when travelling on roads as potholes may be filled with water and there may be sinkholes,” read the statement.