WEATHER WARNING | Scattered showers and thundershowers expected across KZN

Nompilo Kunene

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of scattered showers and thundershowers expected across KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon.

The weather office said these storms are expected to become severe in the western and northern parts of the province.

The storms are also expected to be accompanied by heavy downpours that might result in localised flooding, given that the ground is saturated in some places, gusty winds and excessive lightning, said Saws.

Areas expected to be affected include Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma – Indaka, Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Big Five Hlabisa – Hlabisa, Big Five Hlabisa – Hluhluwe, Dannhauser, Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma – Underberg, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele – Estcourt, Inkosi Langalibalele – Sobabili, Jozini, Mpofana – Giants Castle, Mpofana – Mooi River, Msinga, Mtubatuba, Newcastle, Nongoma, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Richmond, The Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Ulundi, Umhlabuyalingana, uMngeni, uMshwathi, UMuziwabantu, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu and uPhongolo.

Residents have been warned that damage to infrastructure and settlements is possible, and to take caution or avoid travelling on bridges and roads in low-lying areas as these may be susceptible to flooding and there may be sinkholes.