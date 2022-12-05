WEATHER WARNING: Severe thundershowers to hit parts of KZN on Monday

Witness Reporter

The South African Weather Services (Saws) has warned of scattered showers and thundershowers expected over KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

The weather office said these thunderstorms are expected to be severe over the northern parts of the province.

Yellow level 2 warning: Thunderstorms: KZN: 5 December 2022: 14:00 – 21:00 pic.twitter.com/PRV7IPoMXQ— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 5, 2022

The thunderstorms will be accompanied by heavy downpours, strong winds, hail and excessive lightning.

“The conditions are expected over the northern interior by late morning, drifting eastwards during the course of the afternoon into early evening,” said Saws in a statement.

The weather office said the heavy downpours may lead to flooding of roads and low-lying bridges. It may also cause damage to infrastructure settlements and vehicles, and injuries to people and livestock due to hail.