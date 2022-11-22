News

News

Witness Reporter
1 minute read
22 Nov 2022
13:43

WEATHER WARNING | Severe thunderstorms expected in KZN

Witness Reporter

The weather office said some of these storms are expected to become severe over the central and western interior parts of KZN.

Thunderstorm pic
Severe thunderstorm weather warning. Photo: iStock.

The South African Weather Services (Saws) has warned of scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon.

The weather office said some of these storms are expected to become severe over the central and western interior parts of KZN.

“These storms are expected to be accompanied by heavy downpours that might result in localised flooding, strong gusty winds, hail and excessive lightning,”

ALSO READ | Update on KZN floods, 72 people still missing

Areas expected to be affected include Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma – Indaka, Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Inkosi Langalibalele – Estcourt, Inkosi Langalibalele – Sobabili, Mpofana – Giants Castle, Mpofana – Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Ulundi, uMngeni, uMshwathi, Umvoti and uPhongol.

Saws said the heavy downpours may lead to localised flooding of roads and low-lying bridges, and damage to infrastructure, settlements and vehicles due to hail.

Read more on these topics