WEATHER WARNING | Severe thunderstorms expected in KZN

Witness Reporter

The South African Weather Service has warned KwaZulu-Natal residents of scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across the province on Friday afternoon.

The weather office said some of these storms are expected to become severe in the Midlands and western parts of the province.

“These storms are expected to be accompanied by heavy downpours that might result in localised flooding, gusty winds and excessive lightning,” said Saws in a statement.

Areas expected to be affected include Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma – Indaka, Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Dannhauser, Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma – Underberg, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele – Estcourt, Inkosi Langalibalele – Sobabili, Mpofana – Giants Castle, Mpofana – Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Richmond, The Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, uMngeni, uMshwathi, UMuziwabantu, Umvoti and Umzimkhulu.

Residents are warned of possible localised damage to infrastructure and settlements.

People are also urged to take caution or avoid travelling on bridges and roads in low-lying areas as these may be susceptible to flooding and there may be sinkholes.