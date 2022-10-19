WEATHER WARNING | Severe thunderstorms, flooding, damaging winds expected in KZN

Nompilo Kunene

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms, flooding and damaging winds expected over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday evening.

The weather office said scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the western parts of the province, with a possibility of very slow-moving severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours that might result in localised flooding, damaging winds and excessive lightning.

Areas expected to be affected include Alfred Duma – Indaka, Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Dannhauser, Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma – Underberg, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele – Estcourt, Inkosi Langalibalele – Sobabili, Mpofana – Giants Castle, Mpofana – Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Okhahlamba, Richmond, The Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, uMngeni, uMshwathi, Umvoti and Umzimkhulu.

In the weather warning, Saws said localised damage to infrastructure and settlements is possible and has urged residents to take caution or avoid traveling on bridges and roads in low lying areas as these may be susceptible to flooding and there may be sinkholes.