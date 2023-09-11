Weather Warning | Snowfall, damaging winds expected in KZN

By Nompilo Kunene

The South African Weather Service (Saws) on Monday issued several level 1 warnings for KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather office said the first is of damaging winds and resultant damaging waves expected along the coast from Monday until Tuesday morning.

“Damaging winds which may lead to localised damage to formal and informal settlements are expected along the KZN coast [on Monday] until Tuesday morning,” said Saws.

Disruptive snowfall is also forecast over the southern Drakensberg on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

“Disruptive snowfall leading to isolated loss of vulnerable livestock and crops, as well as difficult driving conditions is expected over southern Drakensberg [on Monday night] into Tuesday morning,” said the weather office.