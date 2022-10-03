Weather Warning: Veld fire conditions in KZN

Witness Reporter

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of veld fire conditions in KZN on Monday.

The weather office said strong and gusty westerly to north-westerly winds, together with dry and hot conditions are expected over northern parts of KZN on Monday.

A combination of these weather conditions is conducive for veld fire development and its rapid spread, said Saws.

The weather office said conditions, which are above 75 on the fire danger index, are favourable for the development and rapid spread of fire, which may result in reduced visibility, damage to property, damage to vegetation, air and water pollution and loss of human and animal life.

Residents are urged not to make fires in open areas or leave fires unattended. Not to throw cigarette butts out of cars or in the open veld. Not to throw bottles in the veld as they can magnify the sun’s rays and start fires. Prepare and maintain fire breaks in a controlled manner.

In the case of a large fire, people are urged to report it to the fire department immediately and move away from the area to allow professionals to deal with it. In cases where there is a shortage of water use sand to control the fire.

Areas expected to be affected include Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma – Indaka, Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Big Five Hlabisa – Hlabisa, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Inkosi Langalibalele – Estcourt, Inkosi Langalibalele – Sobabili, Maphumulo, Mpofana – Giants Castle, Mpofana – Mooi River, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Ulundi, Umvoti and uPhongolo.

Temperatures in Ulundi are expected to reach a maximum of 41 degrees on Monday and 39 degrees in Pietermaritzburg.

Riverview, Ladysmith and Richards Bay are expected to reach a maximum of 37 degrees. While Newcastle and Ixopo are expected to reach a maximum of 36 degrees, and Mooi River will reach a maximum of 35 degrees.