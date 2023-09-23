Welcome boost for Howick Tourism

By Londiwe Xulu

The uMgungundlovu Economic Development Agency (Umeda) has confirmed that an additional R5 million funding has been allocated for the Howick Falls precinct upgrades and that construction should start soon.

Initially, the project had a R5 million grant from the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea).

ALSO READ | Howick bidding to become a Unesco City of Craft and Folk Art

Umeda’s head of economic recovery James Martin, who was presenting the progress to the uMngeni executive committee members on Wednesday, said the extra grant was based on the progress made on this project despite the delays.

Martin said the extra funding was good news as they can now proceed with the project.

This means the tender now goes from R4,5 million to R9,5 million. The detailed designs will be ready this week and we will soon proceed with the tender process for the construction. We will follow all the supply chain processes, make an appointment and award the tender as soon as we can. READ MORE R19,7 million fraud, corruption case

The project had a delay with the approval of the logo but this has finally been approved.

The executive committee members agreed that there had been progress in the project with councillor Pam Passmore adding that a lot of work has been done on the logo which is a “job well done”.

ANC caucus leader Thulani Mthalane thanked the MEC for Edtea Sboniso Duma for the additional funding.

The project includes braai facilities for families to enjoy, security fencing and boom gates securing the side of the falls where residents from the Siyabazali Informal Settlement do their laundry.

This is a much-anticipated project and businesses are hoping it will attract more tourists to the falls.

The area had deteriorated to the point where it became a place for parties and criminal activities with businesses suffering because people no longer wanted to frequent the area.

Crafters who sell their goods to visitors also said business was bad.

The municipality is now keeping the area safe for residents and visitors with law enforcement patrolling the area regularly.

The Gorge View Bush Golf building that had been used by vagrants and criminals has finally been demolished.

ALSO READ | uMngeni to demolish derelict building at Howick Falls

One of the crafters who asked not to be named told Weekend Witness that the municipality has been doing its best to ensure the area was safe.

He said business has been picking up and they were looking forward to the upgrade at the precinct.

The Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) had not responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.