Well-known Pietermaritzburg ‘drug dealer’ arrested

A well-known alleged drug dealer and suspected murderer was arrested in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday morning with drugs worth R30 000 in his car.

Shaheen Suleiman, of Magma Security and Investigations, said a white Polo car was stopped after reports of it being involved in a shooting.

“A drug dealer was found to be driving. One baretta 8mm with, one magazine and eight live rounds, was found in his possession with the serial number filed off the frame,” he said.

Suleiman said the car was seized as it contained a large amount of drugs, including 1 430 heroin capsules, 10 jaws of rock cocaine and 41 banking bags containing cut pieces of rock cocaine, to the street value of R30 000.

He added that the man is wanted by Prestbury police station for a triple murder case as well as Pietermaritzburg police station for one murder case.