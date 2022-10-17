Well-known plastic surgeon Dr Wolf Losken dies

Witness Reporter

Renowned plastic surgeon Dr Wolfgang Losken, who lived and worked in Pietermaritzburg for many years, has died.

Author Dave Walker paid tribute to Losken, saying he came to Pietermaritzburg in 1973 and quickly established himself as an accomplished plastic surgeon.

Two years later, together with Dr Warwick Morris from Durban, he established the Pietermaritzburg Craniofacial Unit — a unique unit in southern Africa for the correction of major deformities of the face and skull.

“This unit transformed the lives of hundreds of children and adults from all parts of Africa and beyond, who were shunned by society because of their appearance.

“The team, comprising plastic surgeons Losken and Morris, neurosurgeons, maxillofacial surgeons, an orthodontist, and a clinical psychologist gave an opportunity for a normal life to patients so ugly that some of them were kept shut in a room away from society.

“In major operations, some of which lasted fourteen hours, they emerged normal in appearance, some frankly beautiful.

“What a joy it was to see them look into a mirror with confidence or hear them exclaim with delight that they could chew on a steak with teeth that met together for the first time.

“A devout family man, he and his wife, Daisy, brought the Marriage Encounter experience — a highly successful marriage enrichment weekend — to South Africa. After thirteen years, Dr Losken emigrated to Pittsburgh where he was chief of plastic surgery at the Children’s Hospital, continuing craniofacial reconstruction there.

“On retirement, he travelled extensively with Rotary and other charitable organisations to China, Mercy Ships and South America, performing cleft lip repairs and other reconstructive surgery.”

Alliance for Smiles also paid tribute to Losken as a surgeon and educator.

They said Losken volunteered on many surgical missions, and was instrumental in training local surgeons at the Alliance for Smiles treatment centres in Harbin, Jiujiang, and Wenzhou China.

AfS co-founder Anita Stangl said, “Wolf was a fantastic human being, a brilliant surgeon, and a wonderful teacher.

He was also a dedicated family man. I met Wolf on the first AfS mission to Jiujiang China.

He brought with him his star third-year resident, Dr Sumeet Teotia, who, himself, went on to become a dedicated AfS volunteer.

“Throughout the history of AfS he went on a number of missions and mentored many Chinese plastic surgeons both during and after the missions, taking whatever time it took to teach them.

He was frequently accompanied by his lovely wife Daisy who worked wonders with the children in the paediatric unit.

“Dr Losken will be remembered by so many AfS volunteers and the loss of him is felt by all of us.”

Losken leaves behind his wife, Daisy and children Bert, Erica and Monica and their families.