By Khethukuthula Xulu
19 May 2023
Wet weather warning for eThekwini

The City said it was aware of a sinkhole on Earl Haig Road in Morningside.

A taxi stuck in a sinkhole on Earl Haig Road in Morningside. Photo: Supplied
The eThekwini Municipality has urged road users to be cautious, particularly on roads that are still being repaired or rebuilt amid wet weather.

Municipal spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said the current wet weather being experienced in eThekwini is expected to continue for most of the day.

“According to the South African Weather Service, it is expected to clear over the weekend. No major incidents have been reported so far.”

She said the City was aware of a sinkhole on Earl Haig Road in Morningside.

“Our team is attending to it. There are also fallen trees in some areas. These are being attended to.”

There have also been reports of Josiah Gumede Road (Old Main) in Pinetown being water logged and damage to Avondale in Ballito.

