Whale carcass causes feeding frenzy for sharks in Umhlanga

By Akheel Sewsunker

A dead whale off the coast of Durban has caused a feeding frenzy for the sharks in the area.

According to Vinayak Maharaj, from Umhlanga Scuba, a host of sharks had descended on the carcass. “We were diving and we saw bull sharks, black tip sharks, tiger sharks in the area. It was a feeding frenzy,” he said.

ALSO READ | Out with the old, in with the new: Durban beachfront to undergo upgrades

There was a stink to it, and there were birds circling overhead and the sharks were consuming this whale,” he said.

He added that there were three divers and the skipper of the boat when they went out this morning.