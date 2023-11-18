What are your dreams telling you?

By Zama Myeza

We all dream of money, particularly, having lots of it. But according to a recent global survey, South Africans dream about it a lot more, especially when they’re asleep.

Dreams are a normal part of healthy sleep. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), the average person spends around two hours dreaming every night.

A recent study conducted by World of Statistics, based on Google search data on dreams from around the world, was able to determine that the most common subject South Africans dream about is money, compared to other countries, like Pakistan, who mostly dream about dead people, or Venezuela, where, according to the surveyed Google search results, people dream about lice.

In the U.S. and the United Kingdom, the most common dream people asked Google for interpretations of was their teeth falling out.

According to experts who analyse and research the psychology of dreams, dreaming about paper money can have different interpretations depending on the context and personal circumstances.

Money is a universal symbol of wealth, power and success, and it can represent various aspects of one’s real life, including material possessions, personal relationships and emotional wellbeing. But what does it mean if you dream about it?

Eliza Boquin, a licensed psychotherapist and owner of The Flow and Ease Healing Centre, explained that often, dreams are a continuation of your thoughts from the day.

Dreams are your subconscious thoughts. If you dream about losing money, it may reflect your fear of financial instability and the need to reassess your spending habits. Losing money in a dream may also indicate low self-confidence or feelings of inadequacy in real life.

“Conversely, if you dream about locating money or someone giving you money, it could be a positive sign of unexpected financial gain or new opportunities shortly. Such a dream may also reflect your desire for financial freedom and material comfort,” said Boquin.

Meaning of dreams based on culture

However, dreams can also have different interpretations based on your culture.

Nomagugu Ngobese, who is a cultural expert, says that there are many different ways that dreams can be interpreted.

Dreams are a way in which we connect with our people. But it all depends on how a person interprets their dream as they have different meanings depending on who you consult with.

“Different cultures interpret dreams differently,” said Ngobese.

Ngobese also stated that most dreams can be associated with what a person is currently going through.

When one dreams, for example about their teeth falling out, in the isiZulu culture, we associate that with our ancestors and them trying to send us and give us a specific message. Whereas in other cultures dreaming about teeth may be associated with high levels of anxiety coming through in the form of a dream.

Understanding the meaning of your dreams can offer insight and guidance as you navigate your life, she added.