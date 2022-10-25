Update: ‘We’re working to restore WhatsApp’, says Meta

Witness Reporter

Tech giant Meta has confirmed that a global outage was affecting WhatsApp on Tuesday and said it was working to restore the service as quickly as possible.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” Meta told AFP.

This is after frustrated WhatsApp users took to other social media platforms, such as Twitter, to vent about their WhatsApp being down on Tuesday.

Reports flooded in that the service, by Meta, was down across South Africa and many other parts of the world, including Europe and India.

Users across all South African mobile networks reported having an issue.

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU— Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

Initially, users were seeing a single tick when attempting to send messages, but later, users were seeing the clock icon – indicating that messages were still being sent – and no messages appeared to be going through.

By about 10.50 am, some users started reporting that their messages were being sent.