WhatsApp introduces new feature

Nosipho Gumede

Internet entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg has launched a new feature for WhatsApp users.

According to a statement released by the entrepreneur’s team, the feature is called ‘Communities’ and it will enable people to bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them.

They said it makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more, while still being secured by end-to-end encryption, so messages stay private.

New feature

“People can receive updates sent to the entire community and easily organise smaller discussion groups on what matters to them.

“Communities will also contain powerful new tools for admins, including announcement messages that are sent to everyone and control over which groups can be included,” read the statement.

The group added that are also making a number of improvements on how groups work, whether or not they are part of a community.

“We’re introducing Polls, a fun and effective way to make decisions in a group without spamming everyone in the chat and we’re also introducing 32-person video calls for those times when you need to come together as a group, whether that be a family chat or something for work,” read the statement.