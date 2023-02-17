Widespread showers and thunderstroms expected in KZN

Witness Reporter

A yellow level 2 warning for widespread showers and thunderstorms in parts of KZN, has been issued by the South African Weather Services.

ALSO READ | Six killed in KZN floods, two people still missing

According to the weather office, the rain is expected to start around 12pm until 10pmon Friday.

Significant rainfall is expected and given the recent flooding across the province; the soil is still saturated. These may result in a localised flood risk to areas prone to flooding,” read the weather warning.

ALSO READ | Scattered showers, thundershowers expected in KZN

It added that some of the expected impacts include localised flooding of settlements, low lying roads and bridges, damage to infrastructure, possibilities of mudslides and bad driving conditions, which could lead to minor vehicle accidents.