Will KZN schools be ready to open next week?

Lethiwe Makhanya

There are mixed views regarding the state of readiness of the KZN Education Department to re-open schools next week.

Teachers are expected to go back to school on Monday, while the pupils return to the classroom on Wednesday.

South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) spokesperson Nomarashiya Caluza told Weekend Witness that most of the schools are ready, but they will only be able to get a clearer picture on Monday when the teachers return to school.

“Compared to last year, we see improvements regarding the state of readiness because we have not received any reports regarding any damages to school infrastructure or break-ins. On Monday, we will know if everything is in order,” she said.

ALSO READ | Teachers’ unions warn schools to stop harassing pupils over payment of school fees

National Teachers Union (Natu) spokesperson Sbusiso Malinga said while some schools are ready, others are not.

He said there are schools with infrastructure problems and a shortage of teachers, and others that have been broken into and had resources stolen during the holidays.

Some schools have not even received funds for norms and standards, while others had their Jojo tanks stolen and are having water issues. Others have not received their stationery.

“[Some] schools were hit by heavy rains during the holidays and those schools have added to the number of schools that were affected by floods last year, which have not yet been fixed,” he said.

Malinga said they will not allow their members to work normal full hours with no water at schools with water issues Naptosa KZN CEO Thirona Moodley said the department promised them that everything would be ready by Monday.

“Our major concern is parents that are going to wait until the last minute to get their children into a school, which might disturb teaching and learning on the first day. We are urging parents to go to the district offices if there is no space for their children in school. The district office will assist as soon as possible with the placement of their children.

ALSO READ | Teachers’ unions warn schools to stop harassing pupils over payment of school fees

“Regarding the schools that are having water issues, if there are no alternatives for water supply in the schools, the principals will have to make sure that everyone is safe and hygiene is [maintained]. It will be unreasonable for teachers to stay at school the whole day without water.

“We will then ask the principals to make sure that everybody is comfortable and safe and there is a clean environment for them. If it is not possible for them to be at school the whole day, there will have to be a timetable [put in place].”

KZN Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said schools will be ready on Monday, and that the department is currently doing mop-ups. He said they are not expecting any chaos regarding the registration of children because this was done and closed off last year.

We are satisfied that the schools will be ready. We have seen grass being cut at schools and school management teams have even started holding meetings

Meanwhile, KwaNyavu residents, just outside Pietermaritzburg, have raised their concerns regarding the number of break-ins that took place at a local school during the holidays. Phangindawo Higher Primary was allegedly broken into on Monday and the school’s laptops and a grass-cutting machine were stolen.

Induna Alphaeus Mzolo said there had been another burglary there last month where items, including food, was taken. “They are destroying the school because they cut the fence to gain entrance.

What is more concerning is that these break-ins happened while the security was present. They are damaging the school infrastructure with all these break-ins and something needs to be done

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Msunduzi police are investigating a case of burglary at business premises after a school in the area was allegedly broken into by three suspects on January 10.

She said suspects reportedly stole computers before fleeing the scene.