Will PMB get a reprieve from the catastrophic load reduction?

There’s still no clear indication if Msunduzi Municipality will get a reprieve from the load reduction implemented by Eskom on top of national load shedding.

On Thursday, the city management admitted that they owe Eskom, but would not indicate the amount. City manager Lulamile Mapholoba also revealed that they had a meeting with the power utility on the same day.

This comes on the heels of Msunduzi ratepayers’ having written to the city following the blackouts outside the national load shedding schedule.

In the letter to Mapholoba, which The Witness has seen, the Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (MARRC) expressed their disappointment over the power cuts which left parts of the city in the dark, outside the national load shedding hours.

The letter

In the letter, MARRC chairperson Anthony Waldhausen referred to The Witness article published yesterday about the load reduction by Eskom.

We find it disappointing and stressful that the load reduction imposed by Eskom has to do with the Msunduzi Municipality’s debt of R543 million to Eskom. We are faced with the normal Eskom load shedding, regular electricity outages by the municipality and to top it all we are now faced with extended load shedding. This is having a negative impact on residents, businesses and the sick and elderly. Please could you provide us with the following information on the load reduction: Can you confirm that the load reduction has been caused by the Msunduzi Municipality debt of R543 million owed to Eskom? What is the municipality’s plan to pay the debt of R543 million to Eskom? What is the Msunduzi Municipality’s plan to address the vandalism and theft of electricity? What is the amount that the disconnection drives managed to recoup from arrears and was it a once-off drive?

He further asked if the municipality would compensate residents for any loss in the form of damaged food and electric appliances due to the extended load shedding.

We are concerned at the lack of transparency and accountability and how the municipal leadership could bring about this situation to be borne by residents and businesses. We would appreciate prompt responses to the above questions.

The ratepayers’ Facebook page had some not so nice things to say about Msunduzi and the situation they are forced to endure.

Jacqueline Younghusband said, “People can’t get to ATMs because the electricity is off. Shops are in darkness because the electricity is off. Women have to try and work around this schedule balancing work, getting home and cooking the family’s supper. Your wife no doubt has access to a generator. Most of us, myself included, can’t afford such a luxury. The best plan, Mr Mayor, is to pay Eskom now before Msunduzi citizens rise up in anger. The next best plan is for Msunduzi citizens to buy electricity directly from Eskom.”

The DAs Ross Strachan also wrote to mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla and senior management.

On behalf of the DA Caucus in Msunduzi we would urge that an urgent executive committee portfolio meeting be called to talk about why Eskom has now imposed radical load reduction on our municipality.

Even under the stringent Eskom load shedding schedule and constant electricity failures within the city, we are now burdened with excessive power cuts at this very busy time of the year.

If it is indeed a financial obligation that we as Msunduzi have failed to honour with a bulk electricity supplier, when are we going to prioritise this crisis? We must stop prioritising non-core functions that we are not in a position to fund (millions on festivals/overseas trips to Taiwan/and other non-core functions of the municipality). What has been spent, and on what, of the close to a billion rand that has been collected over the past period?

City manager

City manager Mapholoba said he met with Eskom management responsible for uMgungundlovu Region yesterday. The meeting, he said, was to discuss issues pertaining to the load reduction that Eskom started implementing in addition to national stage 4 load shedding which plunged the City of Pietermaritzburg into darkness.

The power utility apprised the city management that the system became severely constrained, resulting in their having to implement the load reduction in addition to the national stage 4 load shedding as a mitigating measure to control the consumer demand by balancing between the demand and supply due to a shortage of generation capacity.

A concern was raised on the negative impact of consumers that are not able to account for electricity used which would enable the power utility to procure the diesel required in order to be able to meet the high demand. It must be noted that the load reduction under implementation is nationally controlled as is the case with load shedding.

He did not dispute that the city is indebted to Eskom, but said there is a payment arrangement in place that is being honoured.

We remain 100% committed to service our debt to Eskom and they are our priority creditor. We have made a payment amounting to R200 million as we want to ensure that the citizens of Msunduzi are not compromised when it comes to uninterrupted power supply. We have made a plea to Eskom for a reprieve from the load reduction while we continue to make all efforts to bring our account up to date.

It is not clear when the R200 million payment was made or whether the power utility has agreed to the request for a reprieve.

Mapholoba said the power utility has undertaken to plead our case with the national office since we have shown commitment to service our debt.

The implementation of the load reduction has negatively impacted the city’s collections and all municipal operations. This coupled with the public holiday and the festive season may affect the collections. However, we will continue to implement and enforce the debt collection and credit control measures in order for us to be able to honour our creditors. We are therefore appealing to the consumers to pay their accounts.

Mapholoba said the city has noted the statement issued by the DA in relation to this matter.