Willowton Group announces more stolen oil recovered

Nosipho Gumede

The Willowton Group has announced that further stolen oil has been recovered.

This comes after the armed robbery that took place at Willowton Group’s off-site warehouses in Kempton Park, Johannesburg last Wednesday. The robbers made off with a large quantity of sunflower oil from the warehouse.

The group said a pallet of Sunfoil Sunflower oil 2L stock was recovered in a superette located in the Vaal Triangle region, which was identified by the stolen good batch codes.

“Through the tireless efforts of their security partners, who visited a substantial number of stores over the past weekend within the Vaal triangle area, the stock was discovered.

“However, the perpetrators involved in the robbery have not been apprehended and so the reward of R100 000 remains to be claimed by anyone with information that leads to the successful apprehension of the perpetrators as well as the recovery of the remaining stolen stock,” read the statement.

According to reports, last Wednesday, robbers held up the staff at the facility, where they loaded three of their own trucks with substantial quantities of 2L Sunfoil Sunflower oil.

A case was opened with the South African Police Services and a reward of R100 000 was shared on social media platforms.

The group announced that one of the truck loads of stolen 2L Sunfoil Sunflower oil was recovered in Vanderbijlpark last Wednesday night, and a number of suspects were arrested.

They continued to urge the public not to buy stolen goods, saying that anyone with information about the stolen goods is urged to report this to 082 888 7813.