Winter Solstice: South Africa’s longest night of the year

By Nosipho Gumede

South Africans can prepare themselves for an early and long night as today marks the winter solstice for 2023.

This means that today is the shortest day and longest night of the year.

It also marks the official midpoint of the year.

This simply means that that the our part of the earth will tilt away from the sun. Countries on the Western side of the continent are tilted towards the sun giving them a summer solstice.

According to an article from an organization called Time and Date, which is also the world’s top-ranking website for time and time zones, there are two solstices every year, one in June (Winter solstice) and the other in December (Summer solstice).

June Solstice

The June solstice marks the longest day north of the equator and the shortest day in the south.

In another article by Earth Sky which is an astronomical website, they said a solstice isn’t a whole day.

Instead, it is a moment, and this year’s solstice is set to fall at 16:57pm in South Africa.