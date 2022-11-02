Witnesses recount Wembezi accident

Londiwe Xulu

“Seeing both vehicles burning with people trapped inside was the most heartbreaking thing.”

These were the words of a resident who rushed to assist at the accident scene on P29 Ntabamhlophe Road in the Wembezi area of Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday where seven people died in the accident.

This was after a taxi and a car collided and caught fire.

ALSO READ | Fifteen injured, including children, in Pietermaritzburg bakkie accident

It is believed that two vehicles, a Toyota Corolla and a minibus collided and both vehicles caught fire.

The minibus was allegedly driving from Estcourt to Wembezi.

Cases of culpable homicide are being investigated.

Five of the people that died were Vukani Madondo, Siyabonga Simelane, Kwanele Hlongwane, Athandiwe Hadebe and Zanele Mdakane.

Two of them are said to be from Dalton while the others are from Zwelisha under ward 15 at the Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality.

One of the people who stopped to assist, said they felt compelled to try and help remove people who were still trapped inside the vehicles.

ALSO READ | Four dead in massive crash near Mariannhill Toll

He said the taxi was already on fire and some people had jumped out when he arrived.

A woman and three men had jumped out of the taxi.

I smashed the small car’s window with a bush knife to unlock all the doors.

Others assisted in removing the roof of the car as quick as we could so we could free those that were still trapped inside.

There was a woman I couldn’t assist because of the flames that were starting to affect me.

One of the deceased, Madondo had been a cleaner at Estcourt Secondary School for 26 years.

The school said Madondo’s death was a shock to them.

One of the school employees, who asked not to be named, said Madondo played a huge role in the school over the years and his death was a huge loss.

He was loved by the educators and pupils at the school and will dearly be missed as he was an incredible person.

ALSO READ | Body of missing Durban biker found

Ward 15 councillor, Sihle Ngwenya said the scene was painful to watch.

This is something we usually see on TV or read about.

I had never in my life seen a vehicle burning with people inside.

At the moment, we are still waiting for the forensics to finish with the DNA tests.

The mayor of Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality, Mduduzi Myeza urged law enforcement agencies to speed up the investigation into the cause of this incident.