Working on Fire ensures safe season for firefighters

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environments’ Working on Fire programme in KwaZulu-Natal has concluded the winter fire season.

In partnership with various base managers, the programme has ensured firefighters had a safe season, with no fatalities on the fire line.

KZN acting general manager Phumaza Dyantyi said: “We are appreciative of the dedication and discipline firefighters displayed, the support received from our base partners and the collaborative partnership with Fire Protection Association during this winter fire season. It is through these efforts that we had a fatality-free season.”

Teams were dispatched to a total of 200 fires, burning 9 204,91 hectares, with 17,82 hours of aerial suppression.

KZN Fire Protection Association general manager and fire protection officer Simon Thomas said this season was calmer as there were very few windy days, and fire behaviour was not as extreme compared to previous years.

He named some of the highlights as the quick response to fires and the relatively low losses to property. “No lives were lost during the season,” he said. Lowlights were what appeared to be a few cases of malicious damage in the evenings to the property, he said.